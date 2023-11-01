Do you live and breathe all things Ole Miss? Then show your pride in the Rebels women's team with some new gear. For more info on the team, including current stats, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Ole Miss Rebels jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Ole Miss team leaders

Want to buy Madison Scott's jersey? Or another Ole Miss player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Marquesha Davis 8 11.8 4.3 1.3 1.0 0.8 Snudda Collins 8 11.4 2.8 0.6 0.1 0.4 Madison Scott 8 10.0 7.8 1.9 0.8 0.8 Kirsten Deans 6 9.3 3.8 3.8 1.3 0.2 Kennedy Todd-Williams 8 6.9 4.3 0.9 1.0 0.5 Kharyssa Richardson 8 6.6 3.9 0.8 0.8 0.6 Marija Avlijas 8 3.3 1.1 0.6 0.5 0.3 Rita Igbokwe 8 3.3 3.3 0.0 0.3 1.5 Tyia Singleton 8 2.6 4.6 0.8 0.3 0.5 Zakiya Stephenson 7 2.3 1.3 2.9 0.7 0.0

Ole Miss season stats

Ole Miss has put together a 6-2 record so far this season.

When Ole Miss took down the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 32 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 60-49 on November 20, it was its best win of the season.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Rebels are winless in one game.

There are five games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Ole Miss' schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Rebels? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Ole Miss games

Check out the Rebels in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Southern Miss A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Mississippi Valley State H 7:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 South Alabama A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UAPB A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Alcorn State H 4:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Ole Miss this season.

Check out the Rebels this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.