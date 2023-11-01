With a record of 8-0, the Ole Miss Rebels' next game is at the UCF Knights, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Ole Miss' next matchup information

Opponent: UCF Knights

UCF Knights Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Ole Miss players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Allen Flanigan 8 18.0 6.8 2.4 1.4 1.3 44.1% (49-111) 41.7% (5-12) Matthew Murrell 8 16.0 4.6 3.1 1.9 0.4 44.9% (44-98) 37.0% (17-46) Jaylen Murray 8 15.3 2.6 4.8 1.1 0.9 46.2% (43-93) 38.1% (16-42) TJ Caldwell 8 8.9 3.6 1.5 0.8 0.0 45.8% (27-59) 43.5% (10-23) Jaemyn Brakefield 8 7.4 6.3 2.3 0.3 1.0 33.3% (18-54) 25.0% (5-20)

