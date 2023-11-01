Mississippi State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bulldogs are currently 8-2) on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM ET, at home versus the Kennesaw State Owls.

Upcoming Mississippi State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Kennesaw State H 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Jackson State H 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Memphis A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Colorado State A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Mississippi Valley State H 7:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Vanderbilt H 7:30 PM
Sun, Jan 7 South Carolina A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Arkansas A 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Ole Miss H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Tennessee H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Florida A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 LSU H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Texas A&M A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Georgia H 7:30 PM

Mississippi State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kennesaw State Owls
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Humphrey Coliseum

Top Mississippi State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jerkaila Jordan 10 17.4 7.2 2.2 1.9 0.6 48.1% (65-135) 27.3% (9-33)
Debreasha Powe 10 11.5 3.7 1.3 0.9 1.1 44.4% (40-90) 41.5% (27-65)
Lauren Park-Lane 10 10.5 3.1 6.1 1.0 0.0 50.0% (39-78) 37.9% (11-29)
Jessika Carter 7 12.4 7.4 0.7 1.3 1.6 46.8% (37-79) -
Darrione Rogers 10 8.1 2.6 2.4 0.6 0.0 43.1% (28-65) 38.6% (17-44)

