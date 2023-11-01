Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, November 1 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and five RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Semien enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this year (130 of 178), with more than one hit 57 times (32.0%).

He has homered in 27 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 39.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.

In 56.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 24 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings