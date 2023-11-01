Marcus Semien vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, November 1 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and five RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Semien enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this year (130 of 178), with more than one hit 57 times (32.0%).
- He has homered in 27 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 39.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.
- In 56.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 24 games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
