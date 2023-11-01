Leody Taveras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (batting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers up 3-1.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .266.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 159 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- Looking at the 159 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (8.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (28.9%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (10.1%).
- He has scored in 58 of 159 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-9) to make his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
