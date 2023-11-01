Currently 5-2, the Jackson State Tigers' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Oregon State Beavers, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Jackson State Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Jackson State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Oregon State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Mississippi State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Miami (FL) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 27 Texas A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Alcorn State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Alabama State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Alabama A&M A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Prairie View A&M H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Texas Southern H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Bethune-Cookman A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Florida A&M A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Grambling H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Southern H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Mississippi Valley State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Florida A&M H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Jackson State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oregon State Beavers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gill Coliseum

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Jackson State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Jackson State players

Shop for Jackson State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Daphane White 7 10.4 5.3 0.1 0.0 1.3 63.0% (29-46) -
Miya Crump 7 10.1 4.6 1.0 1.6 0.3 35.8% (24-67) 20.0% (4-20)
TI'lan Boler 7 8.7 3.4 1.0 1.3 0.1 34.7% (25-72) 24.0% (6-25)
Angel Jackson 7 8.6 5.6 0.7 0.9 2.0 43.5% (20-46) -
Areyanna Hunter 7 5.4 2.3 2.3 1.1 0.0 32.5% (13-40) 35.7% (5-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.