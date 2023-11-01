Buy Tickets for Jackson State Tigers Women's Basketball Games
Currently 5-2, the Jackson State Tigers' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Oregon State Beavers, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Jackson State games
Jackson State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Oregon State Beavers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Gill Coliseum
Top Jackson State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Daphane White
|7
|10.4
|5.3
|0.1
|0.0
|1.3
|63.0% (29-46)
|-
|Miya Crump
|7
|10.1
|4.6
|1.0
|1.6
|0.3
|35.8% (24-67)
|20.0% (4-20)
|TI'lan Boler
|7
|8.7
|3.4
|1.0
|1.3
|0.1
|34.7% (25-72)
|24.0% (6-25)
|Angel Jackson
|7
|8.6
|5.6
|0.7
|0.9
|2.0
|43.5% (20-46)
|-
|Areyanna Hunter
|7
|5.4
|2.3
|2.3
|1.1
|0.0
|32.5% (13-40)
|35.7% (5-14)
