Jackson State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Daphane White 6 11.5 5.7 0.2 0.0 1.2 Miya Crump 6 11.2 4.5 1.2 1.8 0.3 TI'lan Boler 6 9.8 3.7 1.2 1.3 0.2 Angel Jackson 6 8.0 5.8 0.8 0.8 1.8 Areyanna Hunter 6 5.8 2.5 1.8 1.3 0.0 Madison Roshelle 5 5.8 2.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 Zakiya Mahoney 5 5.8 2.4 1.6 1.0 0.0 Keshuna Luckett 6 4.8 2.0 3.7 1.3 0.0 Taylor Woodhouse 6 4.3 0.8 0.3 0.8 0.0 Hayleigh Breland 6 4.3 2.3 1.3 1.8 0.0

Jackson State season stats

Jackson State has won five games so far this season (5-1).

The Tigers are 2-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

When it comes to its best win this season, Jackson State took down the St. John's Red Storm on November 25. The final score was 60-56.

This year, the Tigers have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 21 games left on Jackson State's schedule in 2023-24, and three are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Jackson State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Kansas State A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Oregon State A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Mississippi State A 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Miami (FL) A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 27 Texas A 8:00 PM

