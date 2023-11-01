Jackson State's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Tigers are currently 2-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Houston Cougars.

Upcoming Jackson State games

Jackson State's next matchup information

Opponent: Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Jackson State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ken Evans 8 20.6 4.8 2.6 1.4 0.1 48.1% (52-108) 50.0% (18-36) Jordan O'Neal 8 10.1 4.9 1.0 0.4 1.1 66.0% (33-50) 33.3% (1-3) Coltie Young 8 7.0 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.3 28.6% (20-70) 22.0% (11-50) Chase Adams 8 7.0 2.3 3.3 0.9 0.0 38.7% (24-62) 15.4% (2-13) Zeke Cook 8 6.1 6.1 1.4 1.1 0.3 36.5% (19-52) 28.6% (2-7)

