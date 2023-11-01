Corey Seager vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Corey Seager (batting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers in front 3-1.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 77.0% of his 135 games this year, with at least two hits in 37.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 27.4% of his games in 2023 (37 of 135), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven in a run in 63 games this season (46.7%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 54.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
