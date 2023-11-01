CJ McCollum and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 130-102 loss to the Warriors (his previous game) McCollum produced 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for McCollum, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-105)

Over 19.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+122)

Over 5.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 116.4 points per contest last year made the Thunder the 19th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the NBA last season, giving up 46.6 per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder allowed 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

Conceding 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Thunder were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

CJ McCollum vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 39 26 7 8 4 0 0 12/23/2022 36 17 6 11 3 2 1

