Before Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints take the field, show your team pride with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other apparel. Below, you will find more details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Olave's numbers.

Head to Fanatics to get all your Chris Olave and Saints jerseys and other gear!

Chris Olave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 94 56 657 208 3 11.7

Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Olave Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Chris Olave's Next Game

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: FOX

Sportsbook Promo Codes