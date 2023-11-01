Anthony Davis will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his last action, a 106-103 win over the Magic, Davis totaled 26 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Now let's dig into Davis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-108)

Over 24.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers conceded 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA last year, giving up 43.1 per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers gave up 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Clippers were ranked 12th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 32 17 11 3 0 2 1 11/9/2022 35 21 9 3 0 1 0 10/20/2022 32 25 8 0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.