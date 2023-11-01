Buy Tickets for Alcorn State Braves Basketball Games
With a record of 1-7, the Alcorn State Braves' next game is at the VCU Rams, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Alcorn State's next matchup information
- Opponent: VCU Rams
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Alcorn State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jeremiah Kendall
|7
|15.9
|7.4
|0.7
|1.3
|0.7
|50.0% (46-92)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Byron Joshua
|7
|12.7
|2.7
|3.3
|1.3
|0.0
|34.9% (30-86)
|23.8% (5-21)
|Jeremiah Gambrell
|8
|10.5
|1.5
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|40.0% (28-70)
|43.9% (18-41)
|Dekedran Thorn
|7
|9.4
|3.0
|1.6
|1.4
|0.0
|37.9% (25-66)
|37.5% (12-32)
|Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt
|8
|5.6
|1.3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|56.0% (14-25)
|0.0% (0-1)
