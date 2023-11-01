Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the Alcorn State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Braves with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jeremiah Kendall 7 15.9 7.4 0.7 1.3 0.7 Byron Joshua 7 12.7 2.7 3.3 1.3 0.0 Jeremiah Gambrell 8 10.5 1.5 0.8 0.6 0.1 Dekedran Thorn 7 9.4 3.0 1.6 1.4 0.0 Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt 8 5.6 1.3 1.5 0.5 0.0 Jalen Hawkins 8 5.4 2.0 1.1 0.8 0.0 Djahi Binet 5 6.0 4.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 Mike Pajeaud 4 5.0 4.3 0.5 1.0 0.3 Rodrique Massenat 8 2.3 1.6 0.5 1.0 0.1 Alex Tsynkevich 8 1.8 2.1 0.3 0.1 0.0

Alcorn State season stats

Alcorn State has only one win (1-7) this season.

The Braves are 1-0 at home and 0-7 on the road this year.

Alcorn State hasn't defeated a single D1 team this season.

This year, the Braves haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Alcorn State has 18 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Alcorn State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 10 VCU A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Maryland A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Northern Iowa A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Drake A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 George Washington A 2:00 PM

