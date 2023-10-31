Travis Jankowski vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Jankowski is available when the Texas Rangers take on Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers up 2-1.
He is back in action for the first time since October 23, when he went 1-for-1 against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 35 walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 47 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in one of 92 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 22.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 29.3% of his games this year (27 of 92), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.260
|AVG
|.267
|.364
|OBP
|.348
|.339
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|11
|15/20
|K/BB
|27/15
|13
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Mantiply gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 35 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
