Will Waltteri Merela score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Waltteri Merela score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Merela stats and insights

Merela is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Merela has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

