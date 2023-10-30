The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Victor Hedman, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Looking to wager on Hedman's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Victor Hedman vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 24:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In one of eight games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Hedman has a point in six of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Hedman has an assist in six of eight games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Hedman hits the over on his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 8 Games 2 9 Points 3 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

