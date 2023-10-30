The Texas Rangers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third game of the World Series on Monday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Chase Field. The teams split the first two games and will look to break the tie and take one step closer to a championship with a victory. Brandon Pfaadt is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers will counter with Max Scherzer.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third-best in baseball with 233 total home runs.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Scherzer (13-6) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 152 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Scherzer is trying to record his 15th quality start of the year.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in a game 22 times this season entering this game.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - - 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

