Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:03 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (13-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

In 27 starts, Scherzer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 23 2.2 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Astros Oct. 18 4.0 5 5 5 4 1 at Blue Jays Sep. 12 5.1 3 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Sep. 6 3.0 6 7 7 4 2 vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the season.

Semien has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .217 with three walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has recorded 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 so far this season.

Carroll hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.333/.497 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

