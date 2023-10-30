Nikita Kucherov will be among those in action Monday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Kucherov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:41 per game on the ice, is -1.

Kucherov has a goal in three games this year out of eight games played, including multiple goals three times.

Kucherov has a point in six games this season (out of eight), including multiple points four times.

Kucherov has an assist in four of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Kucherov hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 66.7% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 8 Games 2 11 Points 3 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

