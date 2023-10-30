Mitch Garver -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the World Series.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in 63 of 98 games this season (64.3%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (22.4%).

In 20.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.8% of his games this year, Garver has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 41 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

