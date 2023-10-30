For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mikey Eyssimont a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

Eyssimont has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Eyssimont has no points on the power play.

Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

