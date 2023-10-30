Leody Taveras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all knotted up 1-1.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 98 of 157 games this season (62.4%), with at least two hits on 39 occasions (24.8%).
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 157), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 46 games this year (29.3%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (10.2%).
- He has scored in 57 of 157 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.