On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Brandon Hagel going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

  • Hagel has scored in four of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
  • Hagel has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 23.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

