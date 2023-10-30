Should you bet on Anthony Cirelli to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Cirelli scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Cirelli has no points on the power play.

Cirelli averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

