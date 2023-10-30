The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .923 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the World Series all knotted up 1-1.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while batting .245.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 17th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (105 of 162), with multiple hits 35 times (21.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 42 games this year (25.9%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in 73 games this year (45.1%), including 32 games with more than one RBI (19.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 84 games this year, with multiple runs 28 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings