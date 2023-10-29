The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) will look to upset the New Orleans Saints (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

Saints vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Saints have had the lead two times, have been behind three times, and have been tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Colts have taken the field for seven games this year, and they have led after the first quarter four times and have been losing three times.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games and have been knotted up in two games.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 0.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

This season, the Colts have won the third quarter in three games, and they've lost the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

In seven games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Colts have won that quarter in five games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

Saints vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Saints have been winning three times (2-1 in those games) and have been losing four times (1-3).

The Colts have been winning four times (3-1 in those games) and have been behind three times (0-3) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

In seven games this year, the Saints have won the second half three times (2-1 record in those games), lost two times (0-2), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 10.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.6 points on average in the second half.

Through seven games this season, the Colts have lost the second half three times (1-2 in those games) and have won the second half four times (2-2).

