The New Orleans Saints (3-4) go on the road to match up against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Saints vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 11 points.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Saints have put together a 2-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).

New Orleans has gone 2-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (40%).

This season, the Colts have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Indianapolis has entered five games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+2)



Indianapolis (+2) The Saints have put together a record of 1-5-1 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has not covered the spread when they are at least 2-point favorites (0-4-1).

The Colts have covered the spread four times this year (4-3-0).

In games this season when an underdog by 2 points or more, Indianapolis has gone 3-2 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Between them, these two teams average 0.9 more points per game (44.4) than this game's over/under (43.5).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.9 more points per game (45.4) than this game's total of 43.5 points.

Out of the Saints' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Colts games have gone over the point total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

Derek Carr Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 228.6 6 3.0 0

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 197.8 5 6.2 1

