Michael Thomas will be running routes against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thomas has 371 receiving yards on 34 grabs (54 targets), with one TD, averaging 53 yards per game.

Thomas vs. the Colts

Thomas vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is conceding 232.6 yards per game this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Colts' defense ranks seventh in the league with seven passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Saints Player Previews

Michael Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Thomas Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Thomas has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Thomas has received 19.6% of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (54 targets).

He has been targeted 54 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (80th in NFL).

Thomas has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 10.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Thomas has been targeted nine times in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

