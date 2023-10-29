Will Juwan Johnson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Juwan Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Johnson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 8, Johnson has seven receptions for 61 yards -- 8.7 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 12 occasions.
Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Saints have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Jimmy Graham (LP/illness): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 8 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|7
|61
|34
|0
|8.7
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|4
|2
|12
|0
