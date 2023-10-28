Week 9 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 9 college football schedule includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Week 9 Pac-12 Results
Oregon 35 Utah 6
- Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Oregon Leaders
- Passing: Bo Nix (24-for-31, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Mar'Keise Irving (14 ATT, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Troy Franklin (10 TAR, 8 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)
Utah Leaders
- Passing: Bryson Barnes (15-for-29, 136 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaylon Glover (9 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Devaughn Vele (10 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Utah
|Oregon
|241
|Total Yards
|390
|142
|Passing Yards
|248
|99
|Rushing Yards
|142
|2
|Turnovers
|1
USC 50 Cal 49
- Pregame Favorite: USC (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 67.5
USC Leaders
- Passing: Caleb Williams (23-for-40, 369 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: MarShawn Lloyd (17 ATT, 115 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Tahj Washington (7 TAR, 5 REC, 102 YDS)
Cal Leaders
- Passing: Fernando Mendoza (25-for-39, 292 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jaydn Ott (21 ATT, 153 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Jeremiah Hunter (12 TAR, 8 REC, 96 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Cal
|USC
|527
|Total Yards
|497
|292
|Passing Yards
|369
|235
|Rushing Yards
|128
|4
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 9 Pac-12 Games
No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3)
