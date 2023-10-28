OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
With the college football season heading into Week 9, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the OVC. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the column below for info on how to watch.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
