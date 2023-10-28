Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Wayne County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Enterprise High School at Wayne County High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Waynesboro, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Jones High School at Wayne County High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Waynesboro, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.