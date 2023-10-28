The UCF Knights (3-4) have a Big 12 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is UCF vs. West Virginia?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCF 30, West Virginia 29

UCF 30, West Virginia 29 UCF has put together a 2-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

The Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, West Virginia has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

This season, the Mountaineers have won two of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Knights a 73.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+7)



West Virginia (+7) UCF has three wins in seven games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Knights have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

West Virginia owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60)



Under (60) Six of UCF's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 60 points.

There have been three West Virginia games that have finished with a combined score higher than 60 points this season.

The total for the matchup of 60 is 3.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCF (34.1 points per game) and West Virginia (29.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.2 54.8 60.8 Implied Total AVG 36.6 39.7 34.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 52.8 49.8 Implied Total AVG 32.8 34.3 31.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

