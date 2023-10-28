The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) will face off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Golden Eagles are currently heavy, 17-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 56 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-17) 56 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-16.5) 55.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in six opportunities.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 17 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Appalachian State has a record of 2-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

