The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) host a Sun Belt battle against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State is putting up 443 yards per game offensively this year (29th in the FBS), and is allowing 397.7 yards per game (98th) on defense. Southern Miss has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 25th-worst in total yards per game (326.4) and 22nd-worst in total yards allowed per game (417.1).

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Southern Miss Appalachian State 326.4 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443 (43rd) 417.1 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.7 (79th) 136.6 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (39th) 189.9 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (43rd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,259 yards on 109-of-207 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 434 yards, or 62 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has totaled 369 yards on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston paces his squad with 334 receiving yards on 21 catches with three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has 24 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 331 yards (47.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 213 reciving yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has recorded 1,782 yards (254.6 ypg) on 139-of-226 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 156 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 125 times for 639 yards (91.3 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 56 times for 275 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's team-leading 430 yards as a receiver have come on 32 receptions (out of 42 targets) with four touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 19 passes for 291 yards (41.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

DaShaun Davis has compiled 18 receptions for 222 yards, an average of 31.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

