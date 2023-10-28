On Saturday, October 28 at 8:03 PM ET, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field. The Rangers lead the series 1-0.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +125 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to wager on the Rangers and Diamondbacks game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-150), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 111 times and won 66, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 36-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (63.2% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 60% chance to win.

The Rangers went 2-2 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (50%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 19-23 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+140) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) Evan Carter 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -175 1st 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.