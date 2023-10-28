Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will meet their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Commodores will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 62.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-24.5)
|62.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-24.5)
|63.5
|-3000
|+1200
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.
- Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Commodores have been an underdog by 24.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
