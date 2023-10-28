Mitch Garver vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mitch Garver -- hitting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on October 28 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the World Series.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 62 of 97 games this season (63.9%) Garver has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (19.6%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Garver has had an RBI in 36 games this year (37.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 97 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kelly (12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 11th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th.
