SWAC foes meet when the Alcorn State Braves (4-3) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium.

On offense, Alcorn State ranks 95th in the FCS with 20 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 34th in points allowed (334.1 points allowed per contest). Mississippi Valley State ranks worst in total yards per game on offense (193.1), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking second-best in total yards surrendered per game (231.7).

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Alcorn State 193.1 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (69th) 231.7 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.1 (41st) 66.6 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154 (55th) 126.6 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (70th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams leads Mississippi Valley State with 804 yards on 76-of-124 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jared Wilson is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 212 yards, or 30.3 per game.

DePhabian Fant has racked up 158 yards (on seven attempts) with one touchdown.

Cobie Bates has racked up 170 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Jaxson Davis has 20 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 170 yards (24.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kerrick Ross' 21 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has 1,319 yards passing for Alcorn State, completing 65% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 82 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 89 times for 476 yards (68 per game), scoring three times.

Niko Duffey has carried the ball 33 times for 153 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' team-leading 332 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 21 targets) with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 238 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tavarious Griffin's 20 receptions have yielded 220 yards and four touchdowns.

