SEC foes meet when the Auburn Tigers (3-4) host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is favored by 6.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Auburn ranks 79th in scoring offense (26.7 points per game) and 58th in scoring defense (23.9 points allowed per game) this season. Mississippi State ranks 77th in the FBS with 26.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 72nd with 25.7 points given up per game on defense.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Auburn vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -6.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Mississippi State Recent Performance

The Bulldogs are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 302 yards per game in their past three games (-95-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 323.3 (45th-ranked).

The Bulldogs are -42-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21.7 per game) and 25th-worst in points allowed (23.7).

In its past three games, Mississippi State has thrown for 146 yards per game (-95-worst in the nation), and allowed 186 through the air (74th).

In their past three games, the Bulldogs have rushed for 156 yards per game (20th-worst in college football) and allowed 137.3 on the ground (108th).

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, over their last three contests.

In its past three games, Mississippi State has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 SEC Betting Trends

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Mississippi State games have gone over the point total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

Mississippi State has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

Mississippi State has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has compiled 1,275 yards (182.1 yards per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 500 yards, or 71.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Marks has also chipped in with 18 catches for 138 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Michael Wright has piled up 198 yards (on 31 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin leads his squad with 494 receiving yards on 32 catches with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has put together a 184-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 20 targets.

Zavion Thomas' 12 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 154 yards (22 ypg).

Nathaniel Watson has racked up 7.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording six TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception.

Mississippi State's leading tackler, Jett Johnson, has 60 tackles, six TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Shawn Preston Jr. leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 22 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

