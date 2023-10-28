SEC foes match up when the Auburn Tigers (3-4) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn is totaling 26.7 points per game on offense (79th in the FBS), and ranks 57th on defense with 23.9 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Mississippi State is putting up 351.1 total yards per contest (94th-ranked). It ranks 64th in the FBS on defense (367.3 total yards allowed per game).

Below in this story, we will give all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Mississippi State Auburn 351.1 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (112th) 367.3 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.4 (59th) 148.1 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (31st) 203 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151 (124th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,275 yards on 61.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed for 500 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 18 catches, totaling 138 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Michael Wright has run for 198 yards across 31 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin's 494 receiving yards (70.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 32 catches on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has put together a 184-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 20 targets.

Zavion Thomas' 12 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 154 yards (22 ypg).

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne leads Auburn with 845 yards (120.7 ypg) on 80-of-130 passing with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 259 rushing yards on 61 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 72 times for 309 yards (44.1 per game), scoring five times.

Jay Fair's 241 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has registered 22 catches and two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has caught 21 passes for 184 yards (26.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Shane Hooks has a total of 106 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws and scoring one touchdown.

