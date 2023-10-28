Based on our computer projection model, the Auburn Tigers will take down the Mississippi State Bulldogs when the two teams match up at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (-6.5) Over (41.5) Auburn 30, Mississippi State 21

Week 9 SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulldogs based on the moneyline is 32.3%.

The Bulldogs are 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Bulldogs' seven games with a set total.

The average over/under for Mississippi State games this year is 11.2 more points than the point total of 41.5 for this outing.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Auburn has an ATS record of 1-1.

Out of seven Tigers games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 12.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Auburn contests.

Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 26.7 23.9 36.3 20.5 14 28.3 Mississippi State 26.9 25.7 30.2 28 18.5 20

