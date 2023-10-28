Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 9, fans in Mississippi should have tune in to see the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Ole Miss Rebels hit the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
Jackson State Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Simmons Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
- TV Channel: Braves All-Access
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Auburn (-6.5)
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-16.5)
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)
