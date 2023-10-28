In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 9, fans in Mississippi should have tune in to see the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Ole Miss Rebels hit the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

Jackson State Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Simmons Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Jackson State/UAPB preview

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alcorn State Braves

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Jack Spinks Stadium TV Channel: Braves All-Access

Click here for a full MVSU/Alcorn State preview

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Auburn (-6.5)

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Appalachian State (-16.5)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)

