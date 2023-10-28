2023 Maybank Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After three rounds of play at the 2023 Maybank Championship, Rose Zhang is in the lead (+190), shooting an 18-under 198.
Maybank Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur
- Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards
Maybank Championship Best Odds to Win
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 9:17 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-17)
- Odds to Win: +150
Thitikul Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|8th
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|1
|0
|36th
|Round 3
|62
|-10
|10
|0
|1st
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 9:17 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-18)
- Odds to Win: +190
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|3rd
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|7
|1
|7th
|Round 3
|65
|-7
|8
|1
|3rd
Thidapa Suwannapura
- Tee Time: 9:17 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-17)
- Odds to Win: +550
Suwannapura Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-9
|7
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|69
|-3
|5
|2
|14th
|Round 3
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|8th
Sei-young Kim
- Tee Time: 9:06 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-15)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|5
|2
|22nd
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|7
|2
|4th
|Round 3
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|3rd
Megan Khang
- Tee Time: 9:06 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-14)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Khang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|5
|0
|12th
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|23rd
|Round 3
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|3rd
Maybank Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Nasa Hataoka
|5th (-14)
|+2000
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|48th (-3)
|+3500
|Celine Boutier
|8th (-13)
|+3500
|Pie-Yun Chien
|5th (-14)
|+4500
|Patty Tavatanakit
|58th (-1)
|+6000
|Aditi Ashook
|58th (-1)
|+6000
|Lydia Ko
|10th (-12)
|+9000
|Gemma Dryburgh
|8th (-13)
|+10000
|Jenny Shin
|52nd (-2)
|+10000
|Ashleigh Buhai
|46th (-4)
|+11000
