On Saturday, Marcus Semien (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers in front 1-0.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-6) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

In 72.6% of his 175 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 56 multi-hit games.

In 14.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this season (69 of 175), with more than one RBI 22 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 98 of 175 games this year, and more than once 23 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings