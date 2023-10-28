The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) and the Houston Cougars (3-4) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup.

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Houston Betting Trends

Kansas State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Houston has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Kansas State & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 Houston To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

