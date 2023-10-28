The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field.

UAPB has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking eighth-worst with 12.9 points per game. The defense ranks 98th in the FCS (31 points allowed per game). With 26.9 points per game on offense, Jackson State ranks 49th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 53rd, allowing 25.3 points per contest.

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Jackson State vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Jackson State UAPB 335.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.4 (97th) 298.5 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (114th) 143.9 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.3 (70th) 191.6 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.1 (94th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has compiled 1,178 yards on 63.4% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 576 yards, or 72 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Ahmad Miller has run for 214 yards across 32 carries.

Rico Powers Jr. leads his squad with 309 receiving yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Fabian McCray has 21 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 291 yards (36.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Duke Miller's 21 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 194 yards (24.3 ypg).

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has 657 pass yards for UAPB, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 119 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 40 carries.

The team's top rusher, Johness Davis, has carried the ball 67 times for 337 yards (48.1 per game), scoring one time.

Kierstan Rogers has piled up 164 yards on 19 carries.

Kenji Lewis' leads his squad with 288 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 167 yards so far this campaign.

Daemon Dawkins has a total of 149 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed UAPB or Jackson State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.