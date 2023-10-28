Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Swiss Indoors Basel
On Saturday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6 in the world) meets Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 19) in the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel.
Rune is getting -155 odds to claim a spot in the final against Auger-Aliassime (+120).
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Match Information
- Tournament: The Swiss Indoors Basel
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel
- Location: Basel, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Hard
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+350
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|22.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|52.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.2
Today's Swiss Indoors Basel Previews & Predictions
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Trends and Insights
- Rune advanced past Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Auger-Aliassime came out on top 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 against Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Rune has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Rune has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.1 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Auger-Aliassime has averaged 25.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.2% of the games.
- Auger-Aliassime is averaging 25.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- In head-to-head matches, Rune has two wins, while Auger-Aliassime has one. In their last matchup on September 29, 2023, Rune came out on top 6-4, 6-4.
- In six total sets against each other, Rune has taken four, while Auger-Aliassime has secured two.
- Rune and Auger-Aliassime have squared off in 59 total games, and Rune has won more often, capturing 32 of them.
- In their three matches against each other, Rune and Auger-Aliassime are averaging 19.7 games and two sets.
