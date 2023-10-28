Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Clay County, Mississippi today? We have the information below.

Clay County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Point High School at Pelahatchie High School

  • Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Pelahatchie, MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

